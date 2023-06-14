Marene Allison, Former Johnson & Johnson Vice President and CISO Joins Nozomi Networks Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and critical infrastructure security, today announced Marene Allison is joining the company’s distinguished board of advisors. The recently retired vice president and CISO for Johnson & Johnson will support the company’s efforts to strengthen cybersecurity across healthcare and other critical infrastructure sectors.



“We are honored to have Marene join Nozomi Networks’ Board of Advisors,” said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “She’s a trailblazer in cybersecurity for the healthcare industry and other critical infrastructure. Her real-world experience as well as her passion for innovation and solving complex cybersecurity problems make her a valuable ally to Nozomi Networks.”

“Protecting the healthcare industry from a growing list of advanced cyber threats is a complex and evolving problem,” Allison said. “Smart technologies that challenge the norm play a critical role in defending these organizations and all critical infrastructure. That’s what attracted me to Nozomi Networks. Over the years, I’ve consistently been impressed with the sophistication of Nozomi Networks’ solutions and in their ability to quickly problem-solve and innovate. I look forward to helping this team continue to succeed in building a secure future for healthcare organizations around the world.”

Allison brings more than 20 years of experience protecting Fortune 100 companies’ IT and OT systems. She recently retired as vice president and CISO for Johnson & Johnson, where she was responsible for protecting the company’s IT and OT systems worldwide. Before Johnson & Johnson, she was CSO and vice president for Medco, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States. She served as a Special Agent in the FBI working on undercover drug operations in Newark, New Jersey and on terrorist bombings in San Diego. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and was part of the first class to include women.



She is a member of the CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee and is a founding member of West Point Women, currently serving on their Board of Directors. She has received numerous awards, including being inducted into the CSO Hall of Fame in 2022 and named a 2023 Distinguished Graduate by the West Point Association of Graduates.

