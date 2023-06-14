STRONG/MDI Extends and Expands Its Agreement With Lemmens to Add New Ex-works Services for Europe and the Middle East

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong Global Entertainment (NYSE American: SGE) (“Strong Global Entertainment” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“STRONG/MDI”), a leader in manufacturing state-of-the-art cinema screens, has extended and expanded its cooperative agreement with Lemmens S.A., located in Sprimont, Belgium, to facilitate expedited screen shipments for cinema industry customers in Europe and the Middle East.



The new agreement expands STRONG/MDI and Lemmens previous relationship to now include ex-works services in addition to the continued utilization of Lemmens’ modern high-tech plant to facilitate quick-ship screen deliveries to cinema operators requiring urgent screen deliveries. With the STRONG/MDI-Lemmens’ quick ship program, customers can receive shipments in in less than ten days.

"We are delighted with the success of this ongoing collaboration, which is greatly reducing waiting and delivery times for urgent screen orders," said François Barrette, Senior Vice President & General Manager for STRONG/MDI. "We will now be offering new transit services to streamline and expedite the customs and import process for our European customers. We are indeed very happy to see more consolidated orders coming in and are confident that our first container which did arrive last month in our partner’s warehouse will be followed by many others. We see this expanded agreement as highly beneficial for our valued customers inside the EU territories.”

“We have made great progress developing a local solution in the heart of Europe to provide our exhibitors in Europe and the Middle East with STRONG/MDI screens through an expedited quick-ship program and look forward to strengthening our offering by establishing ex-works services through our extended partnership with Lemmens in Belgium,” said Ray Boegner, President of STRONG/MDI.

“We’re happy to be working with STRONG/MDI in this arrangement that will allow us to diversify our activities and apply our years of experience in logistics, delivering quality products throughout the regions we serve, and beyond,” stated Mr. Francy Lemmens, Managing Director of Lemmens S.A. "Our entire team is ready to expand our relationship with STRONG/MDI to provide more valuable services to customers in the EMEA market.”

Those looking for more information on product developed by STRONG/MDI Screen Systems can contact the sales team by phone at +1 450 755-3795 or via email at info@strongmdi.com.

For EMEA customers, please contact Mr. Bernard Collard, EU based representative at +32 477 49 49 39 or via email at bernard.collard@strongmdi.com.

About Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues for over 90 years. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues. In addition to traditional projection screens, the Company manufactures and distributes its Eclipse curvilinear screens, which are specially designed for theme parks, immersive exhibitions, as well as simulation applications. It also provides maintenance, repair, installation, network support services and other services to cinema operators, primarily in the United States. The Company also owns Strong Studios, Inc., which develops and produces original feature films and television series.

About Lemmens S.A.

Founded in 1919 by a single man, the Lemmens company today has more than 40 employees in Belgium, France and Luxembourg and remains one of the last Belgian companies active in the field of wire rope processing. The company, which was only a small local business in its beginnings, gradually adapted to market demands and trends, thus extending its activity to all lifting and handling products, while maintaining its unique expertise in the field of cable and its transformation. Utilizing their experienced staff and advanced high frequency welding technologies, Lemmens has grown into one of the industry leaders in fabricating custom tarpaulins and tents in Western Europe. More information about the Company can be found at www.lemmens-cables.be/.

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: FGH) is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company has a majority ownership in Strong Global Entertainment, (NYSE American: SGE), which includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc., FG Group Holdings Inc., BK Technologies Corp., GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc., FG Merger Corp., FG Acquisition Corp., OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc.

The FG® logo is a registered trademark of Fundamental Global®.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. Contact François Barrette Senior Vice President & General Manager 450-755-3795 info@strongmdi.com FG Group Holdings Investor Relations Contacts Mark Roberson John Nesbett / Jennifer Belodeau FG Group Holdings Inc. - Chief Executive Officer IMS Investor Relations 704-994-8279 203-972-9200 IR@btn-inc.com jnesbett@institutionalms.com



