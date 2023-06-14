Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Share, Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook And Forecast 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Trends –Growing demand for anti-reflective lens

Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Size – USD 8,779.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, and solar panels. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

Players in the market are emphasizing on the launch of innovative products to increase their market share and profitability, thereby driving the growth of the market. For instance, MetaShield, in November 2019, introduced an anti-fingerprint coating, NANOPRINT, based on nanotechnology to diminish the visibility of smudges and fingerprints and smudges by 70.0% in several commercial products.

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, Natoco Co. Ltd.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

The demand for anti-reflective coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones, which are being checked numerous times in a day. These products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or sunlight. Moreover, growing demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions are widely used in developed countries and gaining momentum in developing countries.

The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, attributed to the growth of the building & construction and automotive industries and a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings in the region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size and pace of growth of the market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings?

What are the major factors propelling the anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market?

What are the most common uses for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings?

In terms of revenue, which regions are projected to dominate the anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market?

What are the major issues confronting the market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings?

What are the most recent advances in anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating technology?

Who are the key companies in the market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings? What are their respective market shares?

What are the market's major players' competitive strategies?

What are the latest anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market trends?

What are the regulatory frameworks and standards that govern the industry of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings?

What are the future market prospects and potential growth opportunities for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings?

What effect will COVID-19 have on the market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings?

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Eyewear

Display Screen

Others

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

