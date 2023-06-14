Radio Frequency Identification Market Size To Witness Huge Growth Worth USD 44.12 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 14.27 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.9%, Market Trends – Rising need for improving inventory management

Rising need for RFID systems in manufacturing units for improving productivity is a significant factor driving the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) market revenue growth” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Radio Frequency Identification Market ,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Radio Frequency Identification market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Radio Frequency Identification market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Radio Frequency Identification industry.

The global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) market size is expected to reach USD 44.12 Billion in 2032 and is expected to register steady revenue CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for improving inventory management is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Utilizing RDIF tags, readers, and software (also known as an RFID system), RFID stock control or RFID inventory management is the process of controlling merchandise in a retail setting. Before beginning the regularly scheduled course of production and stocking of supplies, a robust RFID inventory management system is necessary. An RFID tag is a small microprocessor and a small aerial that can hold a variety of digital data about a specific object. Tags are fixed to the product or its packaging, to a pallet or container, or even to a van or delivery truck, and are enclosed in plastic, paper, or another similar substance.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Radio Frequency Identification market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Radio Frequency Identification market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Radio Frequency Identification market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Radio Frequency Identification market.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Zebra Technologies Corp., Impinj, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Alien Technology, LLC., CAEN RFID S.r.l., GAO Group, HID Global Corporation, and Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 8 February 2022, Zebra Technologies Corporation, which is a leader in business innovation with partners and solutions that provide a competitive edge, unveiled a new line of highly accurate and simple-to-deploy Integrated RFID gateways. For asset and workflow management, traceability, and compliance applications in a variety of industrial and commercial locations, including warehouses, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, and retail backrooms, Zebra's integrated Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RFID portals are appropriate. Zebra is launching four new integrated solutions that streamline the deployment of RFID for companies and specialist PartnerConnect partners in the U.S. and Canada.

The tags segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. RFID tags, which is a type of tracking technology, employ radio frequency to find, identify, track, and communicate with things and people. Serial numbers, a succinct description, or even several pages of information, can all be found on RFID tags. Some RFID tags have cryptographic security components to offer a high level of authentication and verification. RFID tags are commonly identified using Low Frequency (LF), High Frequency (HF), and UHF radio frequencies. LF systems have a frequency range of 30 to 300 KHz and a read range of up to 10 cm. HF systems have a read range of 10-1 m and a frequency range of 3-30 MHz (3 ft). The range of UHF systems is between 300 MHz and 3 GHz and a read range of up to 12 m (39 ft).

Among the tag segment, the passive tags sub-segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. On a smaller scale, tracking and operations commonly make use of a battery-free RFID tag known as a passive tag. Since a passive tag has no internal power source, it is powered by the energy sent from an RFID scanner. When compared side by side with their equivalents, passive RFID tags are often utilized more frequently by businesses that have a sizable inventory of physical commodities. This is the case due to its low cost and potential for a longer usable life. When utilizing passive RFID tags, it's important to remember that they have a narrower signal range than active RFID tags, each one has a longer lifespan than active RFID tags, and they are a cost-effective option with prices starting at just USD 0.01 per tag.

The retail segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. When RFID tags are affixed to products, RFID is employed in the retail industry. These tags transmit signals to RFID scanners, which are subsequently processed by software to produce real-time results for inventory levels, transactions, or specific customer purchase order histories. Processes for retail inventory are frequently exceedingly labor-intensive, time-consuming, and only finished at specific times. RFID speeds up these procedures. Item tracking is one of the key uses for RFID in retail. RFID technology can be used in retail to track frequently moved items and prevent theft. Using RFID technology, retailers can follow their products from the warehouse shelves to the sales floor.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Tags

Readers

Fixed Readers

Handheld Readers

Software & Services

Tag Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Wafer Size

200mm

300mm

450mm

Tag Type

Passive Tags

Active Tags

Frequency

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)

Form Factor

Card

Implant

Key Fob

Label

Paper Ticket

Band

Other Form Factors

Material

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Other Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Agriculture

Commercial

Transportation

Healthcare

Apparel

Food

Automotive

Logistics & Supply Chain

Aerospace

Defense

Retail

Security & Access Control

Sports

Animal Tracking

Ticketing

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

