NA Standing Committee discusses the amended Law on Protection of Consumers Rights

VIETNAM, June 14 - HÀ NỘI – The Standing Committee of the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday reached a consensus that civil cases involving minor disputes related to consumer rights protection should be promptly resolved to protect consumers.

This decision was made during a session held to discuss and gather opinions on important matters concerning the amendment of the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights.

The session was chaired by Politburo member and the NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Lê Quang Huy, head of the NA’s Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment, reported on several issues for the consideration of the NA Standing Committee. These issues included provisions related to civil cases on consumer rights protection, court fees for civil cases on consumer rights protection, and the disclosure of information on civil cases on consumer rights protection initiated by social organisations participating in the protection of consumer rights.

During the session, NA Chairman Huệ praised the efforts of the committee on Science, Technology and Environment and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. He also requested that the report on the amendment of the Law on Consumer Rights Protection comprehensively address the issues raised by NA deputies.

In addition to incorporating the opinions of the committee on the proposed amendments, Huệ suggested that the reviewing and drafting units continue to examine the chapter on State management, enforcement provisions, as well as transitional provisions to avoid conflicts during the implementation process or inconsistencies with other regulations.

Regarding the amendment of the Law on Consumer Rights Protection, the committee agreed that civil cases on consumer rights protection with transactions valued at VNĐ100 million or less should be resolved through simplified procedures prescribed in the Civil Procedure Code.

This would be in line with international practices, where many cases with minor disputes were resolved quickly to protect consumer rights.

Furthermore, the committee emphasised the amended law should clarify the content of consumer rights protection in cyberspace and in the financial sector. It should also specify the responsibilities of ministries and sectors in building a database of consumer rights protection and review the enforcement and transitional provisions to avoid overlaps during implementation.

On the same day, the committee agreed with the application of a special investment mechanism for the traffic route from National Highway 27C to provincial road ĐT.656 in Khánh Hoà Province, which connected with Lâm Đồng and Ninh Thuận provinces.

They also agreed to adjust the investment policy for the Ka Pet water reservoir project in Hàm Thuận Nam District in Bình Thuận Province.

The committee also provided opinions on significant issues regarding the amendment of the E-Transactions Law.

NA Chairman Huệ requested the reviewing unit continue to review and reorganise the draft law, clarifying the content related to State management of electronic transactions. – VNS