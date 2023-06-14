PHILIPPINES, June 14 - Press Release

June 14, 2023 Cayetano hails late Senator Biazon's patriotism and life of service Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano hailed the patriotism and dedication to public service of former senator and former Philippine Army Chief Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon who passed on at the age of 88 on Sunday, June 12. Cayetano expressed this through Senate Resolution No. 653 which he filed on June 13 together with Senator Pia Cayetano and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva. "Senator Biazon leaves a legacy of excellence in the military and in politics, serving as an inspiration to the Filipino people through his patriotism, dedication, and compassion," Cayetano said in the resolution. "His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of the Filipino people, whom he has inspired with his spirit, drive, and determination as a true Filipino," he added. Through the resolution, Cayetano narrated Biazon's humble beginnings to make ends meet and in order to obtain his education. He also wrote of Biazon's life as a committed soldier who dedicated his life for the country and laid it on the line in defending freedom and democracy. "Among many instances, [Biazon] showed patriotism when he chose to enter the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in 1957 despite having passed the examinations in West Point and the United States Naval Academy," he said. Cayetano said Biazon's exemplary military service won him the trust and confidence of civilians, which led him to run as the first senator to have graduated from the PMA. This led to Biazon serving in the Senate from 1992 to 1995 and again from 1998 until 2010. Cayetano commended the late senator for his advocacy to provide low-cost housing and comprehensive benefits for soldiers, and for recognizing the urgent need to address the escalating poverty levels in the Philippines. He said Biazon also "ardently advocated for reproductive health and invaluably contributed to significant milestones in promoting the well-being of Filipino families." Biazon's last post in the government was as Muntinlupa representative from 2010 to 2016. Despite his departure from politics, Biazon remained visible to the public through other speaking engagements, speaking on issues close to his heart like security and national defense. But Cayetano said beyond Biazon's achievements, he was "a loving husband to his wife Monchie, and an amazing father to their three children." "We express our profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the demise of Rodolfo 'Pong' G. Biazon, a former senator and a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to honor his life and dedication to the country as a public servant filled with patriotism and honor," Cayetano wrote in the resolution. Cayetano, pinuri si yumaong Senador Biazon Pinuri ni Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano ang pagiging makabayan at and dedikasyon sa serbisyo publiko ni dating senador at dating Philippine Army Chief Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon na pumanaw sa edad na 88 noong Linggo, June 12. Ipinahayag ito ni Cayetano sa pamamagitan ng Senate Resolution No. 653 na inihain niya noong June 13 kasama sina Senador Pia Cayetano at Majority Leader Joel Villanueva. "Senator Biazon leaves a legacy of excellence in the military and in politics, serving as an inspiration to the Filipino people through his patriotism, dedication, and compassion," sabi ni Cayetano sa resolusyon. "His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of the Filipino people, whom he has inspired with his spirit, drive, and determination as a true Filipino," dagdag niya. Sa pamamagitan ng resolusyon, isinalaysay ni Cayetano ang pagpupunyagi ni Biazon upang mabuhay at makapag-aral. Isinulat din niya ang buhay ni Biazon bilang isang tapat na sundalo na ipinagtanggol ang kalayaan at demokrasya ng bansa. "Among many instances, [Biazon] showed patriotism when he chose to enter the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in 1957 despite having passed the examinations in West Point and the United States Naval Academy," sulat ng senador sa resolusyon. Sinabi ni Cayetano na nakuha ni Biazon ang tiwala at kumpiyansa ng taumbayan bilang heneral, at naging daan ito upang tumakbo siya bilang unang senador na nagtapos sa PMA. Nakapagsilbi si Biazon sa Senado mula 1992 hanggang 1995, at muli mula 1998 hanggang 2010. Pinuri ni Cayetano ang yumaong senador sa kanyang adbokasiya upang makapagbigay ng murang pabahay at komprehensibong benepisyo para sa mga sundalo, at sa pagkilala sa pangangailangang tugunan ang tumitinding antas ng kahirapan sa Pilipinas. Huling umupo sa gobyerno si Biazon bilang kinatawan ng Muntinlupa mula 2010 hanggang 2016. Sa kabila ng kanyang pag-alis sa pulitika, nanatiling nakikita ng publiko si Biazon sa pamamagitan ng speaking engagements sa mga isyung malapit sa kanyang puso tulad ng security at national defense. Ngunit sinabi ni Cayetano na higit sa mga nagawa ni Biazon, siya ay "isang mapagmahal na asawa sa kanyang asawang si Monchie, at isang kamangha-manghang ama sa kanilang tatlong anak." "We express our profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the demise of Rodolfo 'Pong' G. Biazon, a former senator and a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to honor his life and dedication to the country as a public servant filled with patriotism and honor," isinulat ni Cayetano sa resolusyon.