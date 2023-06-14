Urgent Care Center Market Size & Share to Exceed USD 41.43 Billion, at 5.3% CAGR Rise by 2032 Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Global Urgent Care Center Market Research Report published by Emergen Research, key business details are analyzed along with a geographical overview of the Urgent Care Center industry, which provides extensive analysis of this sector. This study provides a comprehensive look at the Urgent Care Center market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective as well as crucial statistical information about the market. Furthermore, the report describes emerging and established players of the market, providing an overview of their business, their product portfolio, their strategic alliances, and their plans for expansion.

The global urgent care center market size reached USD 24.63 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for urgent care units, and rising investment and partnership for urgent care centers by leading companies are some of the key factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, increasing government initiations for urgent care centers are contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market.

Increasing government initiations for urgent care centers is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. With assistance from Health Accord NL, the Provincial Government is continuing to implement its strategy to enhance Newfoundland and Labrador's healthcare system. This strategy aims to build a stronger and more effective system that is concentrated on better service delivery and health effects for the province's residents. In light of this, Eastern Health has requested proposals for the construction of an urgent care facility in the St. John's metro area. By offering a second entry point, an urgent care center will assist in reducing wait times for non-emergency care in the area and ease the burden on Northeast Avalon's emergency rooms. Furthermore, rising demand for urgent care units is driving revenue growth of the urgent care center market.

Urgent Care Center Market Segmentation:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Urgent Care Center market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Urgent Care Center market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Urgent Care Center market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care center market on the basis of service type, ownership, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Injury treatment

Acute illness treatment

Vaccination Services

Diagnostic services

Digestive system Issues

Others

Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Physician-owned care centers

Corporate-owned care centers

Hospital-owned care centers

Other urgent care centers

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

ICV PARTNERS., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Concentra, Inc, NextCare, Ascension., Medtronic, Siemens, MedExpress, American Family Care., Aurora Health Care

Key Highlights from the Report

The acute illness treatment segment accounted for largest revenue share owing to the rising prevalence of rising influenza, heart attack, respiratory infection, pneumonia, and burns. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Acute Respiratory Infections (ARIs) are still the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children under the age of five. Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) is a condition that is important for public health.

Physician-owned care segment registered a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022. Regular physical health check-ups and screenings are prioritized in this style of healthcare to detect and prevent major illnesses at an early stage. Patients can communicate with their doctors in real-time using a personalized telemedicine app, and doctors can remotely check their patients’ health using IoT devices linked to the app. Patients can also readily exchange their medical information via the app, which is stored on the doctors cloud servers.

The urgent care center market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to increasing partnerships and acquisitions among the leading companies are driving the market revenue growth in this region. For instance, in March 2021, Trinity Health, one of the region's largest interface-institutional Catholic healthcare delivery systems, acquired a majority stake in Premier Health, a nationally recognized leader in urgent care.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

