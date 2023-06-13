EU and UNDP conduct massive training programme for specialists working with war veterans

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with EU funding, has completed a comprehensive skills development programme for over 500 specialists in the social and humanitarian sector in Ukraine from the Ministry of Interior’s Territorial Medical Associations and Territorial Employment and Social Support Centres.

The programme was implemented upon request and in close cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

The main goal of the trainings, which took place online and offline, was to acquire necessary knowledge and skills to effectively organise and provide social support to demobilised veterans, including people with disabilities, as well as their families.

“As the first point of contact for war victims and their families, these professionals play an important role in providing social support by facilitating access to key documents needed for medical or psychological rehabilitation, social and financial benefits as required by law,” says a press release from UNDP Ukraine.

The training was organised in the framework of the project ‘Support for rehabilitation of people with war-related disabilities’ with funding from the Governments of the Republic of Korea and Germany, and the ‘EU4Recovery – Community Empowerment in Ukraine’ project.

