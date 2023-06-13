EIB to provide €100 million of new loans to Ukraine for municipal or energy infrastructure repairs

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide €100 million of new loans to Ukraine for fast recovery, such as for municipal or energy infrastructure repairs. This was made possible by today’s decision by the European Commission and the EIB to provide a special EU guarantee.

This EU guarantee is one of the elements of the EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative that the EIB approved in March 2023 and which also includes the EU4Ukraine Fund and a €100 million technical assistance and advisory package from the EIB’s own funds.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reminded that this funding will become available in addition to €1 billion for fast recovery to support critical sectors, pledged by the EU.

“We are determined to bring back life to all the communities in Ukraine that suffer from Russia’s aggression,” said von der Leyen.

The loan agreements are expected to be signed later in 2023 and then disbursed as soon as requested by Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release