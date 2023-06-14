EU4Business: Ukrainian medical device producers invited to join national pavilion at MEDICA fair in Dusseldorf

The Business and Export Development Office of Ukraine invites Ukrainian producers of medical devices to take part in the largest international medical exhibition, the MEDICA 2023 trade fair, as part of the National Pavilion of Ukraine.

The exhibition will take place on 13-16 November in Dusseldorf, Germany. This key event in the medical sector annually brings together more than 4,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries.

Participating companies will receive:

up to 90% of the cost of participation covered by the pavilion organisers;

equipped workplace;

placement of the company profile on the event website;

support and organisational support: planning individual meetings, inviting foreign partners, support during B2B meetings, etc.

The deadline for applications is 26 June.

This opportunity is supported within the framework of the international cooperation programme ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’, funded by the European Union and implemented in Ukraine by the German Development Agency GIZ Ukraine.

