Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,924 in the last 365 days.

EU4Business: Ukrainian medical device producers invited to join national pavilion at MEDICA fair in Dusseldorf

The Business and Export Development Office of Ukraine invites Ukrainian producers of medical devices to take part in the largest international medical exhibition, the MEDICA 2023 trade fair, as part of the National Pavilion of Ukraine. 

The exhibition will take place on 13-16 November in Dusseldorf, Germany. This key event in the medical sector annually brings together more than 4,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries.

Participating companies will receive:

  • up to 90% of the cost of participation covered by the pavilion organisers;
  • equipped workplace;
  • placement of the company profile on the event website;
  • support and organisational support: planning individual meetings, inviting foreign partners, support during B2B meetings, etc. 

The deadline for applications is 26 June. 

This opportunity is supported within the framework of the international cooperation programme ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’, funded by the European Union and implemented in Ukraine by the German Development Agency GIZ Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Business: Ukrainian medical device producers invited to join national pavilion at MEDICA fair in Dusseldorf

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more