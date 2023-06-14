NEBRASKA, June 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Joins Governors in Urging Congress to Protect Ag Industry

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined with Republican governors in urging congressional leaders to support the reintroduction of the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act, a bill that would uphold the Commerce Clause of the Constitution by preventing states from impeding interstate agricultural trade. Governor Pillen and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds are leading the coalition of states, representing 54% of the country's pork production, in response to the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of California's Proposition 12, which dictates how pork is raised across state lines.

The letter states in part: "Despite California's reliance on its fellow States for food, Proposition 12 threatens to disrupt the very system Californians depend on for their pork supply. Its strict, activist-drafted requirements for pig farming sharply depart from the practices which are lawful in our States."

Governor Pillen hailed the stance taken by the coalition of states as a step toward protecting U.S. agriculture.

"I am proud to partner with Governor Reynolds in leading this initiative, alongside this group of governors," said Governor Pillen. "Congress needs to act to protect our nation's agricultural interests from state's that are working to put onerous and unfounded regulations on livestock producers that will ultimately increase food costs and hurt farming operations."

Governor Reynolds added that California's Proposition 12 will hurt consumers and increase food insecurity if Congress does not act.

“California’s onerous requirements will pass the buck to American consumers – worsening the inflationary crisis gripping our economy,” said Governor Reynolds. “Iowa’s pork producers use science-based techniques to help feed America and the world, and California’s activist-drafted requirements will have a dramatic negative impact on those facing food insecurity. It’s time for Congress to use their power and allow pork producers around the country to do what they do best.”

A full copy of the letter is attached.

Joint Governors Letter to Congress on CA Proposition 12 June 13 2023