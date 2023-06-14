A Comprehensive Portfolio of Protein Expression Systems Now Available at Profacgen
Profacgen now provides a comprehensive portfolio of protein expression systems to cover diversified expression needs.SHIRLEY, NY, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Profacgen, with years of experience accumulated in virtually all aspects of protein development and production, now provides a comprehensive portfolio of protein expression systems to cover diversified expression needs.
Protein expression is a molecular biology technique for producing foreign gene proteins in model organisms like bacteria, yeast, animal cells, or plant cells. It holds a key place in the field of genetic engineering technology. Currently, the most widely used protein expression methods include cell-free expression methods, yeast, insect baculovirus, and mammalian expression systems for eukaryotes.
The success of recombinant protein expression depends on selecting the right protein expression system. Target protein properties, intended applications, protein yield, as well as cost, must all be taken into account. Numerous protein expression projects also face difficulties, particularly those involving large proteins, membrane proteins, nuclear proteins, and proteins with significant post-translational modifications.
Profacgen has assembled a team of protein biologists with extensive experience in protein expression to conduct thorough feasibility analyses prior to the start of each protein expression project. Now over 16 kinds of protein expression services are available at Profacgen. Featured services include:
NovEgg Expression System
NovEgg system at Profacgen can be utilized to produce high-value biopharmaceuticals including vaccines, VLPs, viral glycoproteins, cytokines and antibodies etc.
Trimeric Protein Production Service
By developing and expressing proteins in disulfide bond-linked homo-trimeric forms, Profacgen offers a novel trimeric protein production service.
Protein Co-expression
Services include: Protein Co-Expression Service in E. coli System/insect cells/mammalian cells
Enveloped VLPs Technology for Membrane Protein Production
Based on the HEK293 expression system, Profacgen has developed a platform of enveloped VLPs technology. The prepared enveloped VLPs exhibit correctly folded multiple transmembrane proteins on their native cell membrane.
Animal-Free Expression
Services include: Lettuce Transient Expression System, Nicotiana Tabacum Expression System, and Microalgae Expression System
Antibiotic-free Expression System
Profacgen converts the toxin-antitoxin system to the expression system and offers construct designing, cloning, and protein expression as part of a one-stop service for producing antibiotic-free proteins.
Corynebacterium Glutamicum Expression Systems
“We have worked on hundreds of projects over the last ten years, ranging from mass production to proof of concept studies. Even the most challenging projects can be solved by our team of scientists.” Commented Crystal, the chief marketing staff at Profacgen. “We will continue to update and enlarge our services offerings for protein expression to meet the rising needs of our customers.”
