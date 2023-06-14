Psychic Sari Calvert to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Across Western culture psychic readings are rapidly rising in popularity. In these uncertain times more and more people are looking for answers to life’s mysteries. Should I change my job? Will I ever find my soulmate? How can I make more money? How is my health? With all the world changes people are resorting to the guidance of new age practices and the demand for psychics, healers, and mediums has skyrocketed. Although many people may be skeptical about whether it’s all just “woo -woo,” and we all need to avoid being scammed by fakes, certain individuals all over the world are benefitting from truly gifted psychics and their lives are being enriched with a deeper sense of purpose, meaning, and peace of mind.

Sari Calvert is an Intuitive Consultant, professional psychic, Podcaster, and best-selling author of Spirit of Gettysburg; Soulmates Across Time, which is available on Amazon kindle. She has been written about in The Washington Post Sunday magazine and The Washington Post Express, and named in Yelp’s list of Washington D.C.’s best psychics. She also has a popular soulmate meditation on YouTube. Additionally, she has also done special events at the Smithsonian Hirshorn/Freer Gallery and other venues.

“I am a highly spiritually aware psychic deeply connected to my higher self and soul which allow my heart and intuition to guide me. My natural ability to tap into my clairvoyant abilities is totally God given. I meditate on my clients which helps me to convey to them what they need to know so I can interpret messages and assist them on their divine path. Through meditation, I truly become connected with their higher or spiritual self. Whatever answers they seek, our journey together will help them align with their inner being, higher consciousness, and find hope and healing.”

Sari doesn’t ask her clients to share any details of their lives. All she needs is your date of birth and then she will go into deep meditation. During her readings she works with numerology, tarot cards or angel cards, whatever tools are appropriate, through which she can expertly utilize her amazing perceptive abilities.

At only five years old Sari realized she was “different”, with the ability to see things other people couldn’t see. When Sari did her first spontaneous readings for her parents’ friends, her parents were so freaked-out they sent her to parochial school for 8 years. But her gifts were too powerful and at thirteen she once again started doing readings and the spirit world became her primary focus. Later in her adult years, she spent many successful years in the corporate world, however, she was plagued by self-doubt and unhappiness. Then when she turned 50, she decided it was time to devote herself to her true calling and started her own psychic practice. Today, she has helped hundreds of men and women find the higher version of themselves and become awakened beings of light and love.

“My mission is to help people connect to God, provide insight, clarity, and focus and help everyone achieve healing. I provide compassionate advice, so they experience a new and enlightened spiritual awakening.”

With a five-star rating on YELP, Sari has proven to be one of the most talented psychics in the world, all proclaimed by her many followers and admirers. Known for her warmth, practical approach, and down to earth nature, nothing brings her more happiness than helping as many people as she can to clear out negative energy, find their inner strength, and find joy.

She wrote a book Spirit of Gettysburg; Soulmates Across Time, available in kindle and paperback loosely based on her past life during the American Civil War. The book is about time travel, reincarnation, and eternal love. It’s intriguing, fascinating, and a must read!

“It is absolutely possible to transform your life no matter what your misfortunes. If you seek me out with my help and guidance, I can help you gain hope and achieve clarity. The information I receive from my spiritual guides is usually specific and laser-focused on you and your needs. This allows me to guide you down a path of new perspective, wisdom, and possible solutions. You are never alone, and there is never a problem too big we can’t fix.”

