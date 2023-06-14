SimpliFed Names Mary Hardy Chief Commercialization Officer

Baby Feeding Health Tech Platform Creates New Role for New Commercialization Partnerships to Further Company’s Mission to Democratize Baby Feeding Support for All Families

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, NY, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed , the telehealth platform dedicated to virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support, no matter how you feed your baby, announced today that Mary Hardy will join the organization as its new Chief Commercialization Officer. Ms. Hardy brings nearly 40 years of healthcare business experience to the lactation services health tech platform, and will oversee the roll out of SimpliFed’s commercialization partnerships to democratize access to baby feeding support, that by law is covered by health plans at no cost to families starting during pregnancy.

“At SimpliFed, we are the virtual maternal health leader for lactation support and hiring Mary will allow us to further improve access to this needed care which is fundamental to the mental and physical health of parents and babies,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and founder of SimpliFed. “In the US, we see a complete disregard for women’s health. With Mary joining SimpliFed, bringing decades of leadership in the arena, she will allow us to further elevate this clinical speciality to accomplish our mission of ensuring every parent feels good about feeding their family. Mary’s expertise will allow for overburdened clinical providers like OB/GYNS and pediatricians to feel better about ensuring and impacting their patients’ care, as embedded as part of their perinatal care pathway. We are so honored to work with Mary to accomplish this bold goal of better maternal care, which is what parents deserve.”

Ms. Hardy comes to SimpliFed most recently from Impathiq, a chest pain clinical decision support company, where she was CEO. Her four decades of experience also include leadership roles at Ontrak, MVP Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, as well as 20 years of managing roles at GE Healthcare where she oversaw their Diagnostic Imaging Indirect Channel and grew revenue 13x in just six years.

“After three decades of experience in healthcare technology, I am excited to join SimpliFed to focus on how to partner with healthcare systems to improve access to this needed service,” said Ms. Hardy. “Now more than ever, parents need solutions to tackle the massive inequities in maternal health. SimpliFed accomplishes this with its evidence-based platform and its strong track record allowing every family to feed their baby based on their own goals, all while keeping the mission of tackling maternal and child health concerns in the process.”

Ms. Hardy started the role on June 1, and is based in New York state.

For more information on SimpliFed, please visit: www.SimpliFed.com







ABOUT SIMPLIFED

SimpliFed provides judgment-free, virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with its network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/ .

