Phased reopening planned for Highway 4

CANADA, June 13 - Highway 4 is expected to open to limited travel as early as the weekend of June 24-25, 2023, after a wildfire closed the route on June 6.

Safety for people driving the highway is the top priority. The roadway will reopen only when it is safe for drivers.

Assessment of dangerous trees and slope stability is ongoing with work underway to eventually allow traffic to safely traverse the affected section along Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs.

Crews continue to clear debris and remove unsafe trees to ensure a safe work environment for further repairs, and the installation of protective measures for the travelling public. A temporary load-bearing wall will be constructed in the eastbound lane of Highway 4 as a safeguard against potential falling debris that could result from an unstable slope. Protective mesh suspended by cranes will act as a barrier to falling rock and trees as the area continues to recover from fire damage.

The phased reopening will initially operate with single-lane-alternating-traffic to support safety measures put in place while the slope continues to recover from the effects of wildfire.

The ministry urges drivers to use patience since traffic queues are expected to be extensive during this time. The ministry will continue to monitor the state of recovery before moving toward a full reopening expected in mid-July. Until the highway is fully open, the detour will remain available.

The highway has been closed to keep travellers safe and support crews fighting the Cameron Lake Bluffs wildfire.

The daily scheduled convoys for commercial vehicles carrying essential goods and services continue.

Checkpoints are in place along the detour route to provide information for essential travellers. For a map of checkpoints, visit: https://www.tranbc.ca/current-travel-advisories

Drivers are reminded to respect the direction of traffic-control personnel in the area.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/

Images from Highway 4 and the detour route can be found online:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/tranbc/albums/72177720308899528/with/52962540906/