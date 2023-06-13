Vulnerable people in Chilliwack benefit from jobs

CANADA, June 13 - People in downtown Chilliwack who are unhoused and experiencing addiction will benefit from jobs that help them build a better life.

A partnership between the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association and Ruth and Naomi's Mission housing shelter is receiving $125,000 from the Province to expand a pilot program that employs people to help keep the streets of Chilliwack clean.

“We all want people unhoused and in addiction to get the wraparound supports and care they need to recover,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “We’re funding job creation for people sheltered at Ruth and Naomi’s Mission to support their community connection and recognition.”

The program employs people sheltered by Ruth and Naomi's Mission to work cleaning downtown streets, removing snow and clearing drainage. Approximately 40 people living in the shelter have already participated, the majority of them unhoused and struggling with addiction.

“I have spoken with the peers in the program who have stated to me that they feel like they were invisible to people on the street,” said Trevor McDonald, executive director, Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association. “With this program, they said they feel seen and recognized by the public for the work they are doing. That alone is a huge win.”

Ruth and Naomi’s Mission offers shelter to more than 100 people each night, providing rooms for 60 people stepping out of homelessness and into supportive housing, and helping 31 men and women in residential addiction recovery. Enhancing employment will help some of them rebuild their lives in a meaningful, dignified way.

“We believe in the inherent value and worth of every person, and have seen how the peer program is helping our guests grow in their self-confidence and esteem,” said Scott Gaglardi, executive director, Ruth and Naomi’s Mission. “Far beyond the obvious value of clean streets, we are seeing the program strengthen a sense of community in our city.”

Enhancing supports for people living with mental-health and addiction challenges is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s road map for building a comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care for British Columbians.

Quotes:

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

“We know that employment can be therapeutic and a powerful tool of recovery. It creates hope, resilience, independence and stability. This program is making a difference for people facing challenges and showcases the good work done by Ruth and Naomi’s Mission and Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association.”

Street cleaner Robin (not their real name) –

“This program gave me a sense of responsibility and accomplishment, and made me an overall better person – humble and grateful. It has inspired me to get back to work and get on suboxone.”

Chris (not their real name), Chilliwack resident –

“The neighbourhood I live in now is often a hangout hot spot. Unfortunately, lots of litter gets left behind. I was enjoying my patio this past Sunday and saw these two folks cleaning up the neighbourhood. I yelled down to thank them and asked who they were working for. They proudly said, ‘Ruth and Naomi’s.’ ”

Learn More:

To learn more about Ruth and Naomi’s Mission work, visit: https://www.ranmission.ca/

To learn more about Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association:

https://www.downtownchilliwack.com/about-4

A Pathway to Hope, government’s vision for mental-health and addiction care in B.C.:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787