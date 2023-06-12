Summerside couple thrilled with their free heat pump

CANADA, June 12 - When the Free Heat Pump Program was launched in 2021, George and Marion Smith of Summerside did not think they would qualify.

Their daughter Karen went online and applied for them, but at that time, her parents’ household income was just a bit over the limit to qualify.

Since then, changes have since been made to the program and a few months ago, she received notice that her parents did qualify and they would be receiving a free heat pump.

“I’m 90 years old and I never got anything for nothing in my life,” George says with a laugh. “I really couldn’t believe it.”

A former employee of Canadian Forces Base Summerside, George now cares for his bride of 70 years, who has dementia.

“We had an old heater that used so much energy, but Marion was always cold, so we had it on all the time.”

In the summer, they used large window insert air conditioners, which also wasted a lot of power, “and they were loud and didn’t always work that well.”

Today, they sit in their home, where they have lived for 41 years with the heat pump humming softly, heating their space. “I like it,” Marion says.

“We are so appreciative,” Karen said. “The heat pump is making such a difference for them.”

The process was simple.

“Once we were told we were approved, the call came from the installer, about three weeks later.”

“And the men who came to install the heat pump did a great job,” George said.

As of this month, 5000 free heat pumps have been installed so far, and government is committed to keeping that momentum going so even more people can save money on their energy bills.

To be eligible for a free heat pump, Islanders must own their home; have a property value of $300,000 or less, and; have an annual household income of $75,000 or less.

Residents with an annual household income of $55,000 or less are also eligible for a free electric hot water heater, as well as free heat pump.

Apply online at Free Heat Pump Program or call 1-833-734-1873 to book an appointment at an Access PEI location.

A free heat pump makes it easy for Island homeowners to rely less on fossil fuels to heat their home, which helps reduce carbon emissions and helps the province reach our nation-leading net zero goals.

To find out about more Net Zero programs, visit us at PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/NetZero