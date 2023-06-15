Magneto IT Solutions Expands in Canada, Empowering Distributors, Wholesalers & Manufacturers with Digital Commerce
Magneto IT Solutions is expanding in Canada, unlocking the power of Digital Commerce to empower Retailers, Distributors, Wholesalers, & Manufacturers.
We strongly believe in Digital Commerce to provide unique solutions that simplify business, improve customer satisfaction and boost revenue exceptionally.”BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magneto IT Solutions is delighted to share its market expansion into the Canadian region. The goal is to provide high-quality digitization services to B2B businesses. With their expertise in digital commerce solutions, they aim to revolutionize the industry and provide unparalleled solutions to Retailers, Distributors, Wholesalers and Manufacturers.
About Magneto
Magneto IT Solutions is a team of experts in digital commerce solutions aiming to transform how manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers interact with their clients. They have a worldwide presence and specialize in creating remarkable customer and content-focused experiences that appeal to various industries.
They use a platform-independent approach, enabling them to conceptualize digital commerce solutions customized to each client's requirements. Since 2010, they have been creating advanced digital solutions that help grow the top B2B, B2C, and D2C brands.
They provide robust composable commerce solutions to businesses belonging to diverse industries, forging partnerships to offer a range of capabilities such as PIM, DAM, OMS, MDM, DEM, CRM, CX, and omnichannel sales and marketing solutions. They always strive to go beyond traditional commerce and utilize technology to achieve significant business results.
Core Objectives
Magneto IT Solutions is dedicated to bringing their excellent digital commerce skills to Canada to make their clients' ideas a reality. They aim to provide innovative solutions that help traditional businesses move onto digital platforms. To achieve this, they have appointed Deepankar Chhabra as the Director of Sales and Marketing, who will focus on meeting the unique needs of the Canadian market.
As a crucial element of their expansion plan, they have pledged to allocate resources towards nurturing domestic talent, generating employment prospects, and fortifying the Canadian economy.
This decision aligns with their goal of improving the online shopping experience for Canadian customers. By leveraging its expertise in digital commerce services, they aim to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions that enhance their online presence, streamline operations,boost user engagement, and facilitate b2b ecommerce website development in Canada.
Deepankar Chhabra, Director of Sales & Marketing (Canada) at Magneto IT Solutions Inc., stated, “Their company is committed to providing customized end-to-end eCommerce solutions for the Canadian market, with a focus on helping distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers achieve their goals and drive business growth. Their innovative offerings aim to cater to the specific needs of the Canadian market.”
Magneto uses a digital transformative approach and advanced technology skills such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, personalization, omnichannel, microservices, headless commerce, digital asset management, digital experience management, shipping management, inventory management, replatforming, integration, rating and feedback systems, augmented reality, and more to accelerate growth and provide optimal solutions for their Canadian clients.
Empowering Canadian Businesses with Innovative Digital Commerce Solutions
Magneto specializes in creating customized eCommerce solutions for B2B companies. They have a unique approach to eCommerce development that allows their clients to stand out from their competitors.
They understand the precise needs of each business and create bespoke eCommerce platforms that cater to the customer's requirements. They offer affordable services, including mobile-optimized stores, user-friendly checkout processes, top-notch security, customizable shipping options, payment gateway integration, b2b ecommerce website design services, content management, customer loyalty management, and engaging product browsing. It results in higher consumer satisfaction. With these solutions, they aim to become the best ecommerce website development company in Canada.
Their expertise is not limited to enhancing the user experience but also streamlining business operations. They are experts in improving the B2B business's efficiency by managing inventory, analyzing customer data, optimizing CRM processes, ensuring data security, handling product data, simplifying the shipping process, and lots more.
Their achievements in digitally transforming companies in other global markets make them a perfect choice for Canadian manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who seek to improve their digital presence. Therefore, Magneto’s expansion can effectively enhance eCommerce business growth in the modern digital age for the Canadian market.
