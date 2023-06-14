Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023, in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:45 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers did not locate any victims. A short time later, an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds was located at an area hospital receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation determined that the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Maurice Robinson, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 46-year-old David Pena, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

