Governor Abbott Appoints Smith As Student Regent For Texas Tech University System

TEXAS, June 13 - June 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Steeley Smith as the student regent for the Texas Tech University System for a term set to expire on May 31, 2024.

Steeley Smith of Lubbock received a Master of Arts in Media and Mass Communications and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications, with minors in agricultural business management and political science from Texas Tech University. She is currently pursuing a Master of Agribusiness from Texas Tech University.