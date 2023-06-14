Four Babies Are Born in Austin Every Day With Help From Texas Fertility Center

By providing advanced fertility treatment, TFC is responsible for a mini “baby boom” in Central Texas.

This Father's Day, Texas Fertility Center (TFC) is proud to announce a significant statistic: Every day, an average of four babies are born in Austin who were conceived with help from TFC physicians. The practice's commitment to advancing the boundaries of fertility science has led to this mini "baby boom" in the Central Texas area.

Founded in 1980 by Thomas Vaughn, MD, the renowned fertility care practice has spent decades advancing the state of the art in fertility treatment. Through the years, the practice has expanded in size and scale, growing from its origins as a single office to a multifacility practice spanning six cities – Cedar Park, Round Rock, Austin, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

Along the way, the TFC team has conducted groundbreaking research into the science of fertility care and IVF, supporting the development of state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and treatments that have achieved parenthood for men and women from all over Texas and the world.

"Dr. Vaughn first put down roots in Austin more than 40 years ago, so we’ve got a lot of experience and a well-recognized track record of success here in Central Texas,” said Kaylen Silverberg, MD, the medical director and managing partner of Texas Fertility Center. “Since that time, we’ve stayed on the cutting edge of assisted reproductive technology because we believe that everyone who wants to become a parent should have that opportunity. In addition to the fact that we help bring four babies into this world every day in Austin, we take great pride in knowing that countless thousands of babies have been born around the world using research that we performed right here. It is truly rewarding to think about the many thousands of families we’ve helped to grow through the years.”



Today, the practice’s 10 board certified fertility specialists provide every advanced fertility treatment available, from diagnostic testing through intrauterine insemination, IVF, fertility preservation, advanced reproductive surgery, and genetic testing of embryos prior to transfer. A new TFC physician is slated to join the group in August 2023.



Texas Fertility Center is affiliated with Ovation® Fertility, a leading provider of IVF laboratory services, genetic testing, egg and embryo storage, donor eggs, and gestational surrogacy. Ovation was founded in part by TFC physicians, and today is part of US Fertility, the largest fertility care network in the United States.

About Texas Fertility Center

Texas Fertility Center (TFC), one of the nation’s leading full-service infertility practices, provides advanced infertility and reproductive endocrinology services to patients throughout Texas, the southwestern United States and the Americas. Since 1980, TFC has been recognized nationally for outstanding pregnancy rates, leading-edge laboratory procedures and innovative research programs. Texas Fertility Center is an Ovation® Fertility affiliate practice. For more information, please visit www.txfertility.com.

