Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sugar-free chewing gum market research. As per TBRC’s sugar-free chewing gum market forecast, the sugar-free chewing gum market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.75 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8% through the forecast period.

The rising diabetic population is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest sugar-free chewing gum market share. Major sugar-free chewing gum market companies include The Hershey Company, Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., Mondelez International Inc., Ferrero S.p.A., Lotte Corporation, The PUR Company Inc., Mars Incorporated, Health Made Easy Group, Ferndale Confectionary, Chewsy Gum, Verve Inc., Kraft Foods Inc., Haribo GmbH.

1) By Type: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Other Types

2) By Flavor: Spearmint, Peppermint, Bubble Gum, Other Flavors

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Or Grocery Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

This type of chewing gum is a type of chewing gum that does not contain sugar or uses a sugar substitute such as aspartame, sorbitol, xylitol, or stevia. These sugar substitutes provide a sweet taste to the gum without increasing the amount of sugar or calories.

