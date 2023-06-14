Global Polymer Nanocomposites Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Polymer Nanocomposites Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polymer Nanocomposites Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers polymer nanocomposites market analysis and every facet of the polymer nanocomposites market research. As per TBRC’s polymer nanocomposites market forecast, the polymer nanocomposites market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.34 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.7% through the forecast period.

Increased demand in the automotive sector is expected to propel the polymer nanocomposites market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest polymer nanocomposites market share. Major players in the market include Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, Nanocyl SA, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Unitika Ltd, RTP Company Inc., Ad-Nano Technologies, Zyvex Technologies Inc., Makevale Group Ltd, Nanoforce Technology Limited.

Global Polymer Nanocomposites Market Segments

1) By Nanomaterials: Nanoclays, Carbon Nanotubes, Nanofiber, Nano-Oxides, Other Nanomaterials

2) By Polymer: Epoxy Resin, Polyamide, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Other Polymer

3) By End-user: Automotive And Aerospace, Electricals And Electronics, Packaging, Biomedical, Paints And Coatings, Other End-Users

This type of nanocomposite refers to a composite material made of at least one nanometrically scaled dimension of an inorganic dispersive phase and a polymer matrix. This type of nanocomposites are widely used in packaging, defense systems, sensors, and information industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Polymer Nanocomposites Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

