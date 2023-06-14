Attorney General Bailey Charges Contractor for Fraud in Howard and Cooper Counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office filed charges against Bobby L. Justice, 56, for allegedly defrauding consumers in connection with his business, Bobby’s Mobile Transport. Justice faces two counts of deceptive business practices and two counts of stealing for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting elderly Missourians in both Cooper and Howard Counties

“As Attorney General, I will always defend innocent Missourians from being ripped off,”“I’m proud of the tireless work done by our Consumer Protection Unit every day to protect Missourians, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to safeguard against deceptive business practices.”

The charges allege that Justice’s business falsely promised to transport mobile homes for consumers in exchange for upfront payments. Once paid, Justice abandoned the projects after failing to complete the promised services for each consumer.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Steven Reed and investigator Chris Caudle. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Attorney General Bailey reminds the public that charges against the defendant are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

