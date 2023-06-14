Pet Travel Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Pet Travel Services Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pet Travel Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pet travel services market analysis and every facet of the pet travel services market research. As per TBRC’s pet travel services market forecast, the pet travel services market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.74 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3% through the forecast period.

An increase in pet adoption will propel the pet travel services market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include PetRelocation, Royal Paws, Air Animal Pet Movers, Happy Tails Travel Inc., Blue Collar Pet Transport, Across the Pond Pets Travel, PETport, Starwood Pet Travel, JetPetGlobal, Airpets International, CitizenShipper, Tails-A-Wagon Pet and Vehicle Transport.

Pet Travel Services Market Segments

1) By Travel Type: Domestic, International

2) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types

3) By Booking Type: Online Booking, Offline Booking

4) By Application Type: Transportation, Relocation

These types of travel services are defined as services that are provided which deal with all the logistics of transporting animals safely and conveniently from one place to another. These types of travel services are used by people to transport their pets from one place to another in a stress-free environment, with convenience and which also saves a lot of time.

