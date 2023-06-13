Former Officer Charged with Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a shooting incident involving a now-former LaVergne police officer has resulted in an indictment.

On April 6th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents began investigating a complaint that then-LaVergne Police Officer Gavin Schoeberl fired his weapon inside his apartment. The bullet went through his apartment wall, striking the neighbor, who was treated at a local hospital and released. Schoeberl is no longer employed by the LaVergne Police Department.

On June 6th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Gavin Thomas Schoeberl (DOB 04/13/1999) with one count of Reckless Endangerment – Discharge Firearm into Occupied Habitat and one count of Aggravated Assault. On Monday, he was arrested and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $7,500 bond.