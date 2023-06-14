Barnegat Lighthouse to Reopen to Visitors this Weekend Following Completion of $1.3 Million Restoration

(23/P036) TRENTON –More than a year after closing for an extensive $1.3 million exterior and interior renovation project, Barnegat Lighthouse will fully open on Saturday, June 10 for park visitors to climb or tour the iconic structure, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.

Effective Saturday, the lighthouse will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, through Labor Day.

“Barnegat Lighthouse is once again ready to welcome visitors who want to climb it and enjoy some of the most breathtaking views of the Jersey shore,” Commissioner LaTourette said. “And, for the first time in its history, the lighthouse’s views will be inclusive for all, thanks to a new video feed system, continuing Barnegat Light’s storied tradition as a community beacon.”

The structure underwent a complete exterior restoration, masonry recoating and repairs to the brick facade, repairs to the interior lantern steel platform, roof repairs, interior painting and the installation of new windows.

New cameras installed at the top of the lighthouse are now connected to a monitor in the park’s interpretive center, providing an ADA-accessible view that previously could only be seen by climbing the lighthouse. In the coming weeks, this live feed will also be viewable on the State Park Service’s website.

“The State Park Service looks forward to the complete reopening of the lighthouse, which has been a guiding light for sailors, visitors and families for much of its 166-year history,” said John Cecil, Assistant Commissioner for State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites. “Visitors can now add a lighthouse climb or viewing to the many other activities available at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, including fishing, hiking, birding and picnicking.”

The Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse donated a new beacon light for the lighthouse, as well as new security fencing and security cameras. The new beacon light can be seen for 26.5 miles and was lighted during an Oct. 29, 2022 ceremony.

After being decommissioned in 1927, Barnegat Lighthouse remained dark until 2009, when the Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse donated the previous light, which was activated on Jan. 1, 2009 – exactly 150 years after the structure’s original lighting in 1859.

Constructed in 1856, the Barnegat Lighthouse is a signature destination along the Jersey shore and is listed on the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places. Located on the northern tip of Long Beach Island in Ocean County, the location was regarded as one of the most crucial "change of course" points for coastal vessels. Ships bound to and from New York along the New Jersey’s Atlantic coastline depended on Barnegat Lighthouse to avoid the shoals extending from the shoreline. The swift currents, shifting sandbars and offshore shoals challenged the skills of even the most experienced sailors.

