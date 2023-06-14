Two upcoming Supreme Court programs

First, retired Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will be interviewed by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Rupert Byrdsong on a remote webinar that is free to all. It’s the latest installment of the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s Bench Stories series. Next will be the Alameda County Bar Association’s webinar, “A Busy Lawyer’s Guide to the California Supreme Court and the Dos and Don’ts of Petitions for Review.” The expert panel will feature David Carrillo, Kathleen Radez, and Greg Wolff. This one is not free, except for ACBA members, but, unlike the BHBA event, MCLE credit is available.