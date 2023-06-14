Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,867 in the last 365 days.

Two upcoming Supreme Court programs

First, retired Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will be interviewed by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Rupert Byrdsong on a remote webinar that is free to all. It’s the latest installment of the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s Bench Stories series. Next will be the Alameda County Bar Association’s webinar, “A Busy Lawyer’s Guide to the California Supreme Court and the Dos and Don’ts of Petitions for Review.” The expert panel will feature David Carrillo, Kathleen Radez, and Greg Wolff. This one is not free, except for ACBA members, but, unlike the BHBA event, MCLE credit is available.

You just read:

Two upcoming Supreme Court programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more