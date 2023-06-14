(Subscription required) Trustees met online Monday to endorse a roughly 25% increase for active members, arguing that the agency needs significantly more money to beef up its discipline system, to lease a new building after the San Francisco office is sold later this year and to replenish budget reserves. Additional revenue would also help with pay raises—10% for staff attorneys—given to bar employees in a contract approved by leaders last December.
You just read:
State Bar Trustees to Seek $107 Licensing Fee Increase in Legislature
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.