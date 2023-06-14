Submit Release
Newsom’s CARE Court gets more money in new budget

(Subscription required) The budget is laid out in two bills amended on Sunday, AB 101 and SB 101. Each bill calls for the state’s Legal Services Trust Fund to appropriate $20.4 million, up from $5.9 million, to support the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as the CARE Act.

