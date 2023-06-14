Newsom’s CARE Court gets more money in new budget

(Subscription required) The budget is laid out in two bills amended on Sunday, AB 101 and SB 101. Each bill calls for the state’s Legal Services Trust Fund to appropriate $20.4 million, up from $5.9 million, to support the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as the CARE Act.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.