The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Breaks 50 Million Downloads

The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast celebrates its 50 Millionth Download
Imagine the best possible course in writing science fiction and fantasy. Now imagine it taught by the best writers in the business. That's the Writers of the Future podcast.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is celebrating its 50 millionth download, as reported on SoundCloud this week. The Podcast was created in 2019 to provide writing and illustration tips and advice from Contest judges, Contest winners, and industry professionals to help writers and artists to achieve their next step on their creative journey. It is based on the world-famous Writers of the Future Contest created in 1983 by L. Ron Hubbard.
The need to help aspiring writers and artists is very real. There are upwards of 4 million books published each year, with 75% being self-published (roughly 3 million). The sad fact is that the average self-published author makes $1,000 annually, selling only 250 copies. (Self-published Books & Authors Sales Statistics [2023] by Nicholas Rizzo)
“I wanted to provide real-life examples of what other writers and artists, many of whom are extremely successful now, went through on their journeys to success,” stated John Goodwin, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast host. “I won’t interview an author without first reading one of their books so I better understand them. This makes each episode both entertaining as well as enlightening.” Between all the guests, there is at least one story that anyone can relate to and be inspired by.
The Podcast is grounded on the very principles that inspired L. Ron Hubbard to create the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. “A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists.”
In addition to Contest winners, guests of the Podcast have included such industry giants as Craig Alanson (Expeditionary Force series), Kevin J. Anderson (Saga of Seven Suns), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), Echo Chernik (Art Nouveau artist), Tom Doherty (Publisher of Tor), Bob Eggleton (winner of 11 Chesley Awards), Larry Elmore (Dragonlance artist), Brian Herbert (Dune prequels), Hugh Howey (Silo), Larry Niven (Ringworld), Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides), Rob Prior (Spawn and Heavy Metal artist), A.G. Riddle (The Atlantis Gene), Robert J. Sawyer (WWW Trilogy), Dean Wesley Smith (Seeders Universe), Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn), Toni Weisskopf (Publisher of Baen Books), and Tom Wood (Tom Wood Fantasy Art).
Upon hearing the news of this milestone achievement, several guests sent congratulatory notes, including:
“Imagine the best possible course in writing science fiction and fantasy. Now imagine it taught by the best writers in the business. That's the Writers of the Future podcast.”—Robert J. Sawyer, Hugo Award-winning author of The Oppenheimer Alternative
“Writers of the Future didn’t just support me when I first started to write – they still support me thirty years later! It’s wonderful to be part of such a giving and talented community.”—Elizabeth Wein, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Code Name Verity
“Writers & Illustrators of the Future Podcast is a luminary treasure-trove, unearthing the world’s literary giants and their priceless insights. The spectrum from traditional to self-published virtuosos is staggering. This isn’t just a podcast; it’s an odyssey of knowledge. Embark on this auditory adventure - it’s laden with golden nuggets waiting to be claimed. My monumental success resounds as testimony.”—James Rosone, Distinguished Author & 14-time Amazon KDP All-Star
“I created Kindlepreneuer as a tool to help authors get books published on Amazon. There are literally millions of self-published books every year. The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is one of the best podcasts I know to provide that much-needed boost to aspiring and established writers by interviewing A-list authors, artists, industry pros--including me--as well those writers and artists on their way up, providing both inspiration and tips. Highly recommended.”—Dave Chesson, The Kindlepreneuer
“Interviewing on the Writers & Illustrators of the Future Podcast was easily one of the most enjoyable interviews that I have been a part of. As a mainstream book publicist, I get many opportunities to talk with the media and this show is by far one of the most engaging and articulate interviews that I have had in my six plus years of publicity!!!!!”—Mickey Mikkelson, Publicist, Creative Edge
“The program interviews many of the brightest stars in the publishing firmament, and the answers are on point to the listener’s needs. The information is always on the cutting edge. I consider the program vital to any author’s continuing education, providing critical insight into publishing trends and future direction.”—Wulf Moon, SUPER SECRETS Online Resource and Writing Workshop
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast has nearly two million listens to the Podcast on the weekly radio broadcast on the United Public Radio Network. And, with shows uploaded to the SoundCloud Writers of the Future and UPRN pages, we have reached an additional 50,000,000 downloads as of this week.
“I remember when we first broke 500 listens with our weekly show. How excited we were,” stated Goodwin. “And now, we are syndicated globally in over 110 countries on the United Public Radio Network.”
The Podcast is a three-time finalist in the “Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice,” a contest with over five million listeners voting, once in the EDUCATION and twice in the STORYTELLER/DRAMA categories.
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is one of several tools made available for aspiring writers and artists by the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. For nearly four decades—and over 900 writers and artists—L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have discovered and nurtured a steady stream of new talent who have changed the face of science fiction and fantasy. These Contests have provided “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged,” as per the mission statement by L. Ron Hubbard in the first volume.
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is available at Soundcloud.com/writersofthefuture and on all major platforms including Google, iHeart, iTunes, PocketCasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Welcome to the Writers & Illustrators of the Future Podcast