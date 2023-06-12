When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 12, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 13, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Hepatitis A contamination Company Name: Willamette Valley Fruit Co Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Great Value and Rader Farms Product Description: Product Description Frozen strawberries and frozen fruit blends containing frozen strawberries

Willamette Valley Fruit Co, Salem, OR is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico due to the potential for Hepatitis A contamination.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately. For more information on Hepatitis A visit www.fda.gov.

Products were distributed via the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY from January 24th, 2023 to June 8th, 2023

Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY from January 24th, 2023 to June 8th, 2023 Costco Wholesale Stores: Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from October 3rd, 2022 and June 8th, 2023.

Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from October 3rd, 2022 and June 8th, 2023. HEB: Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio distributed to HEB stores in Texas from July 18th, 2022 to June 8th, 2023.

To date, here have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

Recalled products include the following:

Walmart

Great Value Sliced Strawberries are packaged in a 64oz (4lb) 1.81kg plastic bag with the following codes:

Lot Best By 4018305 7/19/2024 4019305 7/20/2024

Great Value Mixed Fruit, packaged in a 64oz (4lb) 1.81kg plastic bag, with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By 4024205 7/25/2024 4033305 8/3/2024 4025305 7/26/2024 4034305 8/4/2024 4032305 8/2/2024 4035305 8/5/2024

Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend, is packaged in a 40oz (2lb 8oz) 1.13kg plastic bag, with the following codes:

Lot Best By 4032305 8/2/2024

Costco Wholesale

Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, packaged in 48oz (1.36kg) plastic bag containing six 8oz plastic pouches. With the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By 4224202 2/11/2024 4363202 6/29/2024 4018302 7/19/2024 4043306 8/13/2024 4313202 5/10/2024 4364202 6/30/2024 4042306 8/12/2024 4060306 8/30/2024 4314202 5/11/2024 4017302 7/18/2024

HEB

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio distributed to HEB packaged in a 3lb (1.36kg) plastic bag. With the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By 4153205 12/02/2023 4058302 8/28/2024 4283202 4/10/2024 4059302 8/29/2024 4284202 4/11/2024

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund. Products that have different lot code or purchase dates are not subject to this recall.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. is fully cooperating with federal health officials as well as our distributors to ensure consumers are alerted about the recalled Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Antioxidant Blend, Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio distributed by Walmart, Costco, and HEB.

Consumers with further questions may contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. by calling 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday 8am-5pm PST.