Data Loss Prevention Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Clearswift
Data Loss Prevention Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Data Loss Prevention Market will witness a 25.8% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028 ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Data Loss Prevention market to witness a CAGR of 25.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Data Loss Prevention Market Breakdown by Application (Encryption, Centralized Management, Policy, Standards & Procedures, Web & Email Protection, Cloud Storage, Incident Response & Workflow Management) by Solution (Network DLP, Endpoint DLP, Datacenter/Storage-based DLP) by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Data Loss Prevention market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.1 Billion at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.2 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Data Loss Prevention Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Loss Prevention market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Clearswift (United Kingdom), Netskope (United States), Digital Guardian (United States), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Forcepoint (United States), Zscaler (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States)
Definition:
Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is a set of tools and processes designed to prevent sensitive data from being accessed, used, or shared in an unauthorized or unintentional manner.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Data Loss Prevention Market: On-premises, Cloud-based
Key Applications/end-users of Data Loss Prevention Market: Encryption, Centralized Management, Policy, Standards & Procedures, Web & Email Protection, Cloud Storage, Incident Response & Workflow Management
Market Trends:
Integration Of Advance Technology Such As Artificial Intelligence And Internet Of Things (IoT)
Market Drivers:
Growing The Need For Protection Leads The Demand Of Data Loss Prevention Solutions
Market Opportunities:
Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) into DLP solutions to improve threat detection and reduce false positives.
Market Restraints:
Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) into DLP solutions to improve threat detection and reduce false positives.
Market Challenges:
Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) into DLP solutions to improve threat detection and reduce false positives.
List of players profiled in this report: Cisco Systems (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Clearswift (United Kingdom), Netskope (United States), Digital Guardian (United States), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Forcepoint (United States), Zscaler (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States)
