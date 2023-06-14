Dermatology Market Size, Share Analysis by Semi and Fully Automated Types, Forecasts by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing aging population, and rising cases of acne problems are key factors driving dermatology market revenue growth

Dermatology Market Size – USD 1.11 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in laser and light-based skin treatments” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dermatology Market size reached USD 1.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing aging population, rising cases of acne problems, rapid technological advancements in laser and light-based skin treatments, and increasing advancements in powerful skin digital imaging as well as growing need for early diagnosis of dermatological conditions are main factors driving market growth of the dermatology market.

The dermatology industry is changing as a result of significant technological advancements, which are also changing customer tastes for aesthetic procedures and treatments. Patients are embracing teledermatology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), which shows that dermatological treatment is evolving and shifting away from in-person clinical consultations and towards accessibility, mobile technology, and computer algorithms. These developments have made it possible to image accurately in real time, aiding in the early diagnosis of diseases.

The development of more effective imaging techniques, telecommunication network, and information transfer technologies has significantly altered the way dermatologists evaluate patients. They can now use software created expressly for this company to do an examination, offer a diagnosis, and create a treatment plan. Dermatologists have employed clinical photography in a variety of ways throughout the years as consumers' access to digital photography technology has expanded its utility in the dermatological business. Some dermatological clinics have begun using 3D imaging tools to image cutaneous disorders because of the apparent nature of skins.

Leading Companies of the Dermatology Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Roivant Sciences Inc., DermBiont, Inc., Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., LEO Pharma, and Galderma., Others

Even though photo documentation has always been a key component of clinical trials for various dermatologic conditions or objectives, technological improvements have made it even more vital. Additionally, with recent advancements in 3D imaging technology, dermatologists are now better able to gauge crucial dermatologic parameters such as wrinkle depth. However, with advancement of 3D imaging technology, dermatologists are now able to more precisely measure important factors, such as height, thickness, and even changes in lesion volume, enabling a more accurate assessment of effect of treatment on distinct lesions. As a result, these developments have enabled accurate, real-time imaging, allowing for early diagnosis of illnesses. Furthermore, owing to methods such as dermatoscopy and other microscopic techniques including confocal laser scanning microscopy, patients with a range of skin problems can now gain from noninvasive procedures that give them better results with quicker recovery times. Other full-body imaging or mole mapping equipment is also compatible with the technology.

One of the major upcoming trends in the global dermatology market is advancement in laser technology. Nowadays, lasers are useful treatment methods for various skin problems and have a wide range of dermatological uses. Consumers are already observing a significant advancement in laser technology, with products that go beyond aesthetics, to treat cancer and assist in administration of pharmaceuticals. Use of more accurate "robotic surgeons" to perform aesthetic surgeries, treat skin malignancies, and address other skin issues may become more common in the future. Different laser and LED light therapies are emerging as dermatology practices focus more on cosmetic side of treatments for business reasons. For instance, Accure, a U.S. based company developed revolutionary laser-based acne therapy. Accure laser is the first light-based platform to specifically target and harm sebaceous glands, the primary source of sebum production and a key to a long-lasting acne treatment, despite the fact that there are other laser and light choices available. According to a recent clinical data, inflammatory acne lesions were reduced by over 80% three months after four treatments and by 80% to 90% in same individuals after one year. These laser treatment solutions have demonstrated notable effectiveness in treating skin issues with little skin damage.

However, use of excessive laser beams, variability of atopic dermatitis, wound care, use of biosimilars, and presence of chemical permanent tattoos are just a few dermatology challenges that are preventing market revenue growth despite significant investments in this particular research area. Additionally, the government has not yet developed a strategy to sufficiently make up for additional costs or assist in reimbursement of skin treatments and diagnoses, which is a key barrier to the market's revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The acne industry segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. These are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA), acne affects up to 50 million Americans each year, making it the most prevalent skin condition in the country. Many teenagers and young adults suffer from acne, which often starts during puberty. Between the ages of 12 and 24, 85% of individuals have at least mild acne. In addition, dermatologists can administer acne medications, repair acne scarring, check for skin cancer, and offer general skin care advice. Unflattering acne is a common reason for teens and young adults to schedule dermatology appointments. Dermatologists use a procedure called acne extraction to remove whiteheads and blackheads that fail to clear with acne treatment. A highly serious form of severe acne called acne fulminans is treated by dermatologists using low doses of prednisone, a very strong corticosteroid.

The skin clinics disease segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Skin clinics guiding principle is to separate patient's clinical journey into its components and limit the consultant for performing only those tasks that a consultant is qualified to perform providing diagnosis and recommending management. Face-to-face consultations with doctors give patients a lot of comfort, but it's important to manage their expectations by sending them a letter in advance outlining details of screening clinic appointment and giving them a choice to decline it, without losing their spot on the waiting list. Many skin problems have symptoms that worsen for longer if they are ignored. It is possible to extend appointments in other dermatology offices to foster a more laid-back workplace, improve patient happiness, and lower danger of burnout among clinicians. Triaging referrals or conducting virtual consultations is a much less efficient use of a consultant's professional time when one new patient may be seen every 60 seconds, therefore these can be drastically reduced, if not completely eliminated.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021.The dermatology market is growing in this region, particularly in India, Japan, and China, owing to rising incidences of skin problems such as acne and contact dermatitis, availability of larger patient demographic, increased funding and partnerships between major companies in the field of dermatology drugs, as well as presence of any dermatology clinics especially in India, which have resulted in continued growth of this industry.

On March 11, 2022, The EP Group (privately held parent company of EPI Health, Inc.) announced to acquire EPI Health, LLC (“EPI Health”) by Novan, Inc. EPI Health is a reputable specialist dermatological company that offers dermatologists cutting-edge prescription medications to enhance patients quality of life. It is a market leader in the U.S. dermatology industry. The commercial team at EPI Health is well-established and its sales staff is well-connected to the dermatology community on a broad scale.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dermatology market based on type, application, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical Dermatology

Surgical Dermatology

Pediatric Dermatology

Cosmetic Dermatology

Cutaneous Lymphoma

Dermatoimmunology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Acne

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Skin Cancer

Rosacea

Alopecia

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Skin Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

