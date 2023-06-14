Environmental Health And Safety Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | SAP, Enablon, ETG Management Consultants
Environmental Health And Safety Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Environmental Health And Safety Market will witness a 7.0% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Environmental Health And Safety market to witness a CAGR of 7.0% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Environmental Health And Safety Comprehensive Study by Type (EHS Software, EHS Services), Software (Quality and Risk Assessment, Data Analytics, Cost Management, Environmental Compliance, Energy and Carbon Management), Service (Consulting, Project Management, Analytics, Training, Implementation, Auditing, Certification), End User (Chemical and Petrochemical, Energy and Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Transportation, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Others). The Environmental Health And Safety market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.7 Billion at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6.7 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Environmental Health And Safety Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Environmental Health And Safety market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP SE (Germany), Enablon (France), ETG Management Consultants, LLC. (United States), Intelex Technologies Inc. (United States), Gensuite (United States), Enviance (United States), Cority (Canada), Verisk 3E (United States), VelocityEHS (United States), Optial UK Ltd (United Kingdom)
Definition:
The Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) market refers to the industry that provides products, services, and software solutions to help companies manage and comply with regulations related to environmental protection, workplace safety, and health. This includes the identification, evaluation, and control of potential hazards in the workplace, as well as the development and implementation of programs to minimize the impact of business operations on the environment. The market includes various products and services such as consulting services, software solutions, training programs, and environmental testing and analysis services. The EHS market is driven by the increasing focus on sustainability, government regulations, and the growing awareness of the need to protect human health and the environment.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Environmental Health And Safety Market: EHS Software, EHS Services
Key Applications/end-users of Environmental Health And Safety Market: Consulting, Project Management, Analytics, Training, Implementation, Auditing, Certification
Market Trends:
Rapid Dictation on Environmental Health and Safety in Developing Regions
Market Drivers:
Increasing Prevalence of Environmental Accidents in Number of Industries
Market Opportunities:
Affordable Solutions Introduced By Government Bodies and Acceptance of International Standards in the Emerging Economies for Numerous Applications
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: SAP SE (Germany), Enablon (France), ETG Management Consultants, LLC. (United States), Intelex Technologies Inc. (United States), Gensuite (United States), Enviance (United States), Cority (Canada), Verisk 3E (United States), VelocityEHS (United States), Optial UK Ltd (United Kingdom)
