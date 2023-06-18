“The Amazing Fitness Store” Launches As Online Haven for Health and Wellness Must-Haves
We are committed to helping customers live healthier lives, especially as ongoing closures and reductions in services post-pandemic have put the U.S. Health Care System on the verge of collapse,"
Envision Growth Medical & Consulting Services Inc. is excited to announce the official launch of The Amazing Fitness Store, a new site featuring a wide array of health and wellness products focused on integrative and holistic medicine. From camping and hiking equipment to herbal wellness teas, mind-body medicine, and educational resources, all featured products are not only vetted by a physician but they are also organic or naturally derived.
To celebrate the launch, the site is offering discounts storewide and a 30-day weight loss challenge (The 30-Day One Pound Away Challenge) to help consumers jumpstart their health goals. The rollout also corresponds with National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month, and National Eat Your Vegetables Day on June 17 to further promote the importance of a healthy diet. Research shows 41% of Americans are considered obese with only 1 in 10 consuming the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables (https://abcnews.go.com/Health/10-adults-eating-fruits-vegetables-cdc-finds/story?id=82117939). The Amazing Fitness Store hopes to provide tools for consumers in helping prevent chronic diseases like diabetes, heart attack, cancer, and others.
“We at The Amazing Fitness Store are committed to helping customers live healthier lives, especially as ongoing staff shortages coupled with operating room closures and reductions in services post-pandemic have put the U.S. Health Care System on the verge of collapse,” said President and Founder Dr. Len Jackson. “Our guiding principle is self-care and empowering the public to make wise choices in the ways they care for themselves.” Source:https://time.com/6246045/collapse-us-health-care-system/
Dr. Jackson is an Emergency Medicine Physician with a passion for educating consumers on the benefits of health and wellness. In addition to The Amazing Fitness Store, he has also launched Skinny Fit Kitchen and Harvesting Wellness.
Dr. Jackson is available for interviews to further discuss the launch of The Amazing Fitness Store, as well as his other ventures. He can also talk about the role a balanced diet plays in overall wellness and the importance of healthy living.
Visit myamazingfitness.com for more information.
About Dr. Len Jackson:
Dr. Jackson is an Emergency Medicine Physician and graduate of the University of Illinois’ Medical Scholars Program where he earned his joint M.D. and MBA degrees. He has served on the faculty there teaching Integrative Medicine, founded a Diabetes & Weight Loss Center, and helped cofound a Center for Healthy Aging for a major healthcare center.
He is also an accomplished author with a new title moving toward release. “Weight Loss Secrets: The Official One Pound Away 30-Day Challenge Guide” will be available in time for the store’s grand opening.
