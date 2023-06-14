Clerk of Court Appointed Barberton Municipal Judge

Judge-appointee Stevenson will begin her service on the Barberton Municipal Court bench in July.

Barberton Municipal Clerk of Court Diana Stevenson will be taking on a new leadership position with that court. Today, she was appointed as the court’s next judge.



Stevenson will assume office on July 10, 2023. She takes the seat formerly held by Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger, who was elected to the Ninth District Court of Appeals. Stevenson will serve the remainder of the term and must win election in November 2023 to retain the seat for a full six-year term.

The judge-designee has been the municipal court clerk since 2012 after 12 years as a magistrate for Summit County Probate Court. Stevenson has also worked as a Summit County assistant prosecutor for four years. She spent the first three years of her legal career as a judicial attorney, including one year with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Stevenson – a certified court manager since 2014 – earned her law and undergraduate degrees from the University of Akron.