Busbar Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Busbar Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Busbar Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the busbar market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.82 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.3% through the forecast period.
The rising concern towards the reduction of energy losses in electric transmission is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest busbar market share. Major busbar manufacturers include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, TE Connectivity, Legrand S.A, Mersen, CHINT Group Co Ltd, C&S Electric Ltd., Rogers Corporation, Friedhelm Loh Group, Cubic Module System A/S, Hager Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Starline Holdings LLC.
1) By Material: Aluminum, Copper, Brass
2) By Power Rating: Low, Medium, High
3) By End-User: Utilities, Industrial, Residential, Commercial
This type of component is a metallic strip or bar used in a power distribution system to conduct and transmit electrical electricity. It is usually constructed of copper or aluminum and is built to carry a lot of electricity.
