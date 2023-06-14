Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s minimal residual disease testing market forecast, the minimal residual disease testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.32 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global minimal residual disease testing industry is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest minimal residual disease testing market share. Major minimal residual disease testing companies include Natera Inc., Guardant Health, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, QIAGEN N.V, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segments
● By Test Type: DNA - Based Test, RNA- Based Test, Immunological Test
● By Technology: Flow Cytometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Other Technologies
● By Application: Hematological Malignancies, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors, Other Application
● By End User: Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Minimal residual disease testing refers to a very sensitive test to detect cancer cells in the patient's body that may remain after treatment. It is used to monitor the effectiveness of cancer treatment and inform future treatment strategies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


The Business Research Company

