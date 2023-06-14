Wood Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Global Industry Forecast For 2023-2032

Wood Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wood Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wood packaging market size is predicted to reach $14.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The growth in the wood packaging market is due to rising popularity of sustainable and environment-friendly packaging. North America region is expected to hold the largest wood packaging global market share. Major players in the wood packaging global market include Brambles Ltd., Greif Inc., Mondi Group, Nefab AB, PalletOne Inc.

Wood Packaging Market Segments

• By Type: Pallets, Boxes And Bins, Crates And Cases, Spools, Dunnage

• By Material: Hardwood, Softwood, Plywood

• By Application: Food And Beverages Storage, Transportation, Industrial, Shipping, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global wood packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wood packaging refers to the packaging made of wood, used to pack, transport, handle, preserve, present, and add value to products such as Veggies and fruits, seafood, fish, spirits, and wines. Wood packaging helps reduce the carbon footprint.

