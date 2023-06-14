MBA Holders Take Their Career to the Next Level with a Juris Doctor Executive
Benefits of a Juris Doctor Degree - 100% Online Program AvailableLAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world of business becomes increasingly complex, MBA holders are finding that they need to supplement their knowledge with a deeper understanding of the legal and business aspects to create new opportunities. A Juris Doctor Executive (JDET) degree is the perfect way to gain the upper hand in the job search and take one's career to the next level. By combining the knowledge gained in both MBA and JD programs, degree holders have the ability to navigate complex legal issues while also making sound business decisions, in addition to expertise in areas such as contract negotiation, intellectual property law, and corporate governance. This unique combination of skills makes one an invaluable asset to any organization, bridging the gap between business and law.
William Howard Taft University offers a 100% online Juris Doctor Executive degree for those looking to set themselves apart from the competition. The program is designed for working professionals who want to earn their law degree while continuing to work full-time. Courses are tailored so students may grow their legal knowledge and improve theirs kills in navigating the regulatory environment. Graduates will be equipped to navigate the legal requirements of mergers, acquisitions, and other business deals, while also understanding the financial implications and strategic considerations involved.
In addition to the field of business administration, there are many other careers that benefit from the knowledge gained in Taft's JDET program, such as jobs as CPAs, mediators, human resource managers, law enforcement personnel, law librarians, regulatory/compliance managers, public policy administrators, and jobs across the government sector. If a student is not interested in practicing law, but wants to obtain their Juris Doctor degree to gain legal insight, then Taft's Juris Doctor – Executive Track program would be a great fit.
One of the many advantages of Taft’s JDET program is it can be completed 100% online, requiring no classroom, no specific class times, and no seminar attendance. The University offers two modalities of learning: Independent Study and Directed Study. This give students the flexibility to choose the format that best fits their life, either working independently at their own pace or, with a cohort of other students, both supported by a faculty mentor.
Students may apply for financial aid by filling out the FASFA to see if they are eligible (Directed Study format only). Interest free installment plans are available for both formats to help with the cost of tuition. Tuition is only $365.00 per unit. The program can be completed in as little as three years and upon graduating, a student would be awarded a Juris Doctor Degree (however note that this program will NOT qualify graduates for any Bar examination in order to become an attorney).
Offering convenience, affordability, and experience, whatever your goal is, Taft can help you get to the finish line.
Prospective applicants can request more information about the JD Executive Track programs by clicking HERE, or they can email Cruz@TaftU.edu, or call 800-882-4555. Visit them online at www.Taft.edu.
