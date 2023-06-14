Global Label Printing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Label Printing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Label Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s label printing market forecast, the label printing market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 59.30Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global label printing industry is due to the growth in e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest label printing market share. Major label printing companies include Dunmore, H B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Fuji Seal International Inc., Cenveo Worldwide Limited.
Label Printing Market Segments
● By Type: Branding Labels, Weatherproof Labels, Equipment Asset Labels, Warning or Security Labels, Other Types
● By Raw Materials: Plastic Or Polymer Labels, Metal Labels
● By Nature: Permanent, Repositionable, Removable
● By Mechanism: Pressure Sensitive Labeling, Glue Applied Labeling, Heat Transfer, Other Mechanisms
● End User Industry: Consumer Durables, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Label printing refers to the process of producing labels with information, graphics and images on them that provide information such as product name, description, price, barcode, or other relevant data.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Label Printing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Label Printing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
