Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.13.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Robert St. Andre, of Susanville, has been appointed Warden of High Desert State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2022. St. Andre held several positions at the California Correctional Center from 2018 to 2022, including Chief Deputy Administrator and Correctional Administrator. He held several positions at High Desert State Prison from 1996 to 2018, including Correctional Administrator, Chief Deputy Administrator, Correctional Facility Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,332. St. Andre is a Republican.

Jonathan Glater, of Berkeley, has been appointed to the Civil Rights Council. Glater has been a Professor of Law at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law since 2022. He was a Professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law from 2020 to 2021 and at the University of California, Irvine School of Law from 2011 to 2020. Glater was a Reporter for the New York Times from 2000 to 2009. He is a member of the New York City Bar Association and the Education Law Association. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School, a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Swarthmore College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Glater is a Democrat.

Nikki Beasley, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Housing Partnership Corporation. Beasley has been Executive Director at Richmond Neighborhood Housing Services since 2016. She held multiple positions with Citibank including as a Branch Manager from 1994 to 2014. She was an Independent Insurance Agent with New York Life Insurance from 2005 to 2008. Beasley is a member of Black Developers Forum, Black Community Developers Group- NeighborWorks and Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California, East Bay Housing Organization. She is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Affordable Housing Advisory Council a board member of the California Reinvestment Coalition, Community Vision and the Urban Land Institute. Beasley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Beasley is a Democrat.

Lauren Claire Reinhardt, of Bonny Doon, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Reinhardt was a Tutor at MiraCosta College from 2021 to 2022. She was a self-employed Tutor from 2006 to 2018. Reinhardt is a member of the Modern Language Association, Committee on Disability Issues. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Disability Studies from the City University of New York and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Vermont. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Reinhardt is a Democrat.

Anya Ayyappan, of San Ramon, has been appointed to the State Board of Education. Ayyappan was News Editor for the Wildcat Tribune at Dougherty Valley High School from 2022 to 2023. She was a Varsity Competitor for the Dougherty Valley High School Speech and Debate Team from 2020 to 2023 and a Mental Health and Wellness Committee Leadership Student for the school’s Parent Teacher Association from 2021 to 2022. Ayyappan was a Research Intern for the University of California, Santa Cruz Science Internship Program in the Department of Sociology in 2022. Ayyappan held several positions on the San Ramon Teen Council from 2020 to 2022, including Vice Chair, Chair of Public Relations and Ambassador Program Lead. She is a member of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ayyappan is not registered to vote.

Gilbert Infante, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Infante has served as a Commissioner for the Board of Juvenile Hearings since 2017. He held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2007 to 2017, including Treatment Team Supervisor, Parole Agent I, Senior Youth Correctional Counselor and Youth Correctional Counselor. Infante earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology from California State University, Fresno. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Infante is a Democrat.

Miguel Galarza, of Millbrae, has been reappointed to the Contractors State License Board, where he has served since 2020. Galarza has been Founder and President of Yerba Buena Engineering & Construction Inc. since 2002. He has served as a Lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley since 2021 and as an Adjunct Professor at the City College of San Francisco since 2022. He was Senior Program Manager at Mendelian Construction from 1993 to 2002. Galarza was Project Manager Estimator at Hopkins Heating and Cooling from 1991 to 1993. He was a Union Carpenter at Carpenters Local Union No. 22 from 1981 to 1991. He is a member of the Associated General Contractors of America National Diversity & Inclusion Council and district director for the San Francisco Chapter of Associated General Contractors of California. Galarza is a member of the United Contractors, California Building Industry Association and the Society of American Military Engineers. Galarza earned a Master of Science degree in Construction Management from Louisiana State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Everglades University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Galarza is a Democrat.

James Ruane, of San Bruno, has been reappointed to the Contractors State License Board, where he has served since 2019. Ruane has been President of Patrick J. Ruane Inc. since 1976. He served as Mayor of San Bruno from 2009 to 2017. He is a member of the Wall and Ceiling Alliance and the Association of the Wall and Ceiling Industry. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ruane is a Democrat.

Andrew Mueller, of Lake City, has been appointed to the 34th District Agricultural Association, Modoc District Fair Board. Mueller has been a Forester for the Bureau of Land Management since 2017. He was a Range Tech for the Bureau of Land Management from 2008 to 2017 and served as a Seasonal Forester from 2013 to 2017. He is a member of the Surprise Valley Service Club and the Surprise Valley Ag Advisory Committee. Mueller earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from California State University, Humboldt. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mueller is a Republican.

