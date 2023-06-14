Zinc Oxide Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Zinc Oxide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Zinc Oxide Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the zinc oxide market research. As per TBRC’s zinc oxide market forecast, the zinc oxide market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.92 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3% through the forecast period.
Increasing rubber manufacturing is expected to propel the zinc oxide market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major zinc oxide market leaders include EverZInc., Rubamin, Grupo Promax, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd., Yongchang zinc industry Co. Ltd., Zochem, Suraj Udyog, J G Chemicals Private Chemicals.
Market Segments
1) By Process: Indirect, Direct, Wet Chemical, Other Processes
2) By Grade: Standard, Chemical, Pharma, Food, Other Grades
3) By Application: Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Paints And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Other Applications
This type of metal is an inorganic compound that is found naturally as a mineral zincite. This type of metal is used as a white pigment as well as a bulking agent or filler.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Zinc Oxide Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
