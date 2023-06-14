Manchin Questions Commandant of the Marine Corps Nominee on Putin's War in Ukraine, Importance of Passing a Budget on Time

June 13, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), questioned General Eric Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, on his nomination to serve as the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Senator Manchin questioned General Smith on U.S. support for Ukraine against Putin’s invasion, Russian atrocities committed during the war and the military and economic importance of passing a national budget on time.

On support for Ukraine against Putin’s invasion:

“In my lifetime, the only just war I’ve seen the United States involved with for the right purposes is Ukraine. We are supporting a country that’s willing to fight and die for their freedom and the democracy that they cherish. Can you tell me what you have observed and learned from your people out front and how this war has changed our perception of how we conduct ourselves?” Senator Manchin questioned in part.

On Russian atrocities committed against the Ukraine people:

“We’ve talked about how we treat our soldiers and how we leave no one behind, compared to the Russians and what they have done. We’ve heard the atrocities that are going on and bodies not even being returned so there can be reparation or any payments or support to the families. Have you found that to be accurate?” Senator Manchin continued.

On the military and economic importance of passing a national budget on time:

“Can you speak briefly on what the cost savings would be for the branches of the military if we got our work done on time and got our budget done by September 30th and you had a guaranteed budget number to work with versus a CR? Can you tell us the cost savings there?” Senator Manchin questioned in part. “The American Enterprise Institute threw out a rough estimate of $200 million per day.”

