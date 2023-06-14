Manchin Opposes Jared Bernstein for Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors

June 13, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his decision to vote against the nomination of Jared Bernstein to be the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

“Mr. Bernstein’s economic philosophy is problematic as he has shown a willingness to disregard the need for all-of-the-above energy policies and necessary federal budget cuts to alleviate the skyrocketing cost of living for working families. I did not vote for Mr. Bernstein because we must protect America’s economic stability and energy security from radical policies such as the Green New Deal.”