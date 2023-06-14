Successful Completion of Hangzhou Culture and Tourism Roadshow in Boston
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hangzhou Municipal Government successfully organized the Hangzhou Culture and Tourism Roadshow (Boston) on June 12th. This event aimed to promote the cultural and tourism offerings of Hangzhou to the audience in Boston. Distinguished guests and representatives from various sectors attended the roadshow, including Vice Chairman Chen Xinhua of the Hangzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Consul General Huang Ping from the Consulate General of China in New York, Special Representative of the Mayor of Boston, Mr. James Collins, Deputy Director of the International Relations Department, Mr. John Pode, Director of the Boston Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment Department, and Ms. Lydia Edwards, State Senator of Massachusetts. Nearly 100 guests from Boston's local cultural, tourism, and media industries were also present at the event.
Hangzhou, known as the "Heaven on Earth," is located on the southeast coast of China. It has hosted prestigious events such as the 2016 G20 Summit and the 19th Asian Games. Hangzhou has been consistently recognized as the "Happiest City in China" for 16 consecutive years.
Like Boston, Hangzhou is a city steeped in historical and cultural significance. Both cities boast a rich heritage, renowned personalities, and thriving economies. In the 13th century, the Italian explorer Marco Polo praised Hangzhou as the "most beautiful and luxurious city in the world." Hangzhou is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the West Lake, the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, and the Liangzhu Ancient City Ruins. The United Nations World Tourism Organization has designated Hangzhou as one of the "15 Best Practice Examples of Tourism in the World." Annually, Hangzhou welcomes over 200 million domestic and international tourists, with 4.3 million being foreign visitors. During the Spring Festival of 2023 alone, Hangzhou hosted 9.38 million visitors. Hangzhou is dedicated to becoming a "world-class tourist destination."
Hangzhou is renowned for its innovation and vitality. The city's thriving private economy has nurtured internationally recognized companies such as Alibaba, Wanxiang Group, and Wahaha. Hangzhou is striving to establish a globally influential "Internet+" innovation and entrepreneurship hub. Additionally, Hangzhou is leading the way in ecological civilization. Guided by the principle that "green mountains and clear waters are invaluable assets," the city promotes the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature and has been designated as a demonstration zone for common prosperity.
During the roadshow, Hangzhou and Boston signed a "Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Development Cooperation" and a "Tourism Cooperation Agreement" among travel agencies. These agreements lay a solid foundation for the future collaboration and prosperity of cultural and tourism development between the two cities. Vice Chairman Chen Xinhua of the Hangzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference extended a heartfelt invitation to friends from Boston to witness the grandeur of the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou from September to October this year. Guests will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the enchanting blend of history and modernity that defines Hangzhou's Eastern cultural charm.
For more information about the event and Hangzhou's cultural and tourism offerings, please visit the official website of the Hangzhou Municipal Government.
Gary Yu
