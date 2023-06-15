MUNICIPALITY OF NUEVA REQUENA AND OCHO SUR DELIVER NEW COMMUNITY BUILDING TO SHAMBO PORVENIR

Inauguration of Shambo Porvenir New Community Building Shambo Porvenir New Community Building

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, June 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The District Municipality of Nueva Requena and Ocho Sur, a business group engaged in the sustainable production of oil palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, delivered a new community building to the Shipibo Native Community of Shambo Porvenir.This infrastructure was built by community members in an area of 200 m2 in their town, with the financial aid of the district municipality and Ocho Sur, within the framework of their policy of social responsibility and community relations.The community building was inaugurated by the Mayor of Nueva Requena Humberto Banda Estela, and the Community Relations Manager of Ocho Sur, Mr. Ulises Saldaña, amidst the inhabitants’ excitement.The event was attended by Community Leader Bruno Tangoa Inocente, accompanied by local authorities and aldermen of the district.During the ceremony, the senior official of Ocho Sur said that this new infrastructure will serve not only for community meetings in general assemblies, but also for cultural, educational, artisan and other purposes, which will strengthen community coexistence and improve its basic services.“We are pleased to continue contributing in coordination with local authorities in improving the living conditions of our neighboring communities and of all Ucayali residents. Since we started operations in 2016, Ocho Sur has been working to achieve inclusive economic development in the Peruvian jungle, which is the best way to protect the Amazon forest and its biodiversity,” said Saldaña.In addition, Mayor Humberto Banda highlighted the importance of the strategic alliance between the public and private sectors “to work together to benefit populations living far from big cities and for those who have less,” noted the mayor.

