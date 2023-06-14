Data Center Air Filtration - New Web Resource - How to Improve Indoor Air Quality in Server Rooms by Camfil Is Now Live on Camfil

In a new resource, air quality professionals from Camfil explain the importance of air quality in data centers and how it can be improved.

Data centers and server rooms face growing demands due to the influx of data and rising demand for computationally intensive tasks, operating at higher capacities than ever, resulting in increased energy consumption. Air pollution in these spaces can have disastrous effects on hardware, resulting in significant downtime and lengthy shutdowns.

“Data centers and server rooms inevitably contain contaminants. Merely opening a door can introduce impurities into the space,” says Adam Wiggins, Data Center Segment Manager at global air filtration manufacturer Camfil, “Moreover, outdoor air pollution from sources such as auto exhaust, manufacturing, and industrial processing, and natural particulates like pollen, dander, and dust can infiltrate data centers and server rooms through ventilation systems.”

The resource covers the following topics:

Why is data center air quality so important

What pollutants are common in data centers?

What are the best ways to improve air quality in data centers?

What are the benefits of clean air in data centers?

How do you know if the air quality in a data center is good enough?

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

