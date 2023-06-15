New Startup, Human Creator Alliance, Launches Product to Solve Problems Caused by AI

Human Creator Alliance, Inc.

The Human Creator Alliance is a Public Benefit Corporation with a social mission to mitigate the disruptive effects of generative AI-created content.

Ultimately human-created works will always have more value than what is essentially commodified content, we simply need a way to tell the difference.” — Daniel Ryan Reiff

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Creator Alliance, a Nashville-based startup, today announced the launch of a new membership product designed to help creators navigate a world quickly changing from disruptive generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT, BARD, DALL-E, MidJourney, and many others.

Generative AI enables users to generate new content quickly based on prompts and inputs. Inputs and outputs to these models can include text, images, audio, video, and other data types. AI machine learning models use neural networks to identify the patterns within existing data to generate new content. Generative AI has an uncanny ability to create human-like works, varying from literature, news articles, essays, scientific and research reports, artwork, designs, graphics, audio and video recordings, and anything else created digitally.

AI is estimated to have major impacts on the job market. A recent research report by Goldman Sachs predicts over 300 million jobs will be affected. Authors, artists, coders, journalists, designers, musicians, photographers, and other creators are impacted, but it also affects office, administrative, legal, and technical careers.

Experts have identified additional consequential social and legal problems with generative AI, including the ability to mass produce misinformation at scale, widespread copyright and intellectual property infringement, and large-scale cheating at colleges and universities.

“We think there is a better way to coexist with AI, so we are creating a platform to change how economic market forces value generative AI-created content,” said Daniel Ryan Reiff, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Oﬃcer of the Human Creator Alliance (HCA). “HCA's model is built upon the belief that there is inherent and intrinsic value to human-created works, and we seek to provide a mechanism to bring clarity in the marketplace. Ultimately human-created works will always have more value than what is essentially commodified content, we simply need a way to tell the difference. That’s why we have partnered with Credly, the leader in verified digital credentials, to create a series of certifications to bring back trust, transparency, and accountability to the marketplace and creative ecosystem.”

Credly (a Pearson Education company) is the best-in-class and market leader in digital workforce credentialing, such as competitive tech certifications and resume-worthy achievements. They have issued more than 50 million digital credentials in every country in the world, making it the world’s largest professional credentialing marketplace. Organizations like IBM, Microsoft, Facebook, Adobe, and CompTIA, as well as professional associations and higher education institutions around the world, trust that the skills they are teaching can easily be verified and shared.

"Credentialing is just beginning. The Human Creator Alliance is really a membership service, in some ways similar to a guild or association. Importantly, our Credly credentials can be revoked if necessary, so it is the status of 'Membership in Good Standing' that is the real product here, not just a badge. It's all about accountability," Daniel continues. "To that end, we want to build a community around accountability and authenticity, and our roadmap includes developing additional tech tools to help us with this." The Human Creator Alliance is a member of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), a community of media and tech companies and academics working to promote the adoption of open industry standards for content provenance and transparency, including Adobe, The BBC, Reuters, Microsoft, Nvidia, and The New York Times. "We love what the CAI is developing, it is a great platform for us to implement some exciting AI detection technology integrations into our membership offerings down the line."

In addition to certifications, HCA members will gain access to several other perks in development, such as a member-only creator community, partner discounts, an opportunity for listing in the HCA professional directory, and early access to new AI detection features and integrations.

"We are not 'anti-AI', it is actually an amazing human achievement. We are simply advocating for its responsible and transparent use, and we have a free market solution just for that."

The Human Creator Alliance, Inc. is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) with a chartered social mission to mitigate the disruptive effects of generative AI-created content and help preserve and value creativity, ingenuity, and the arts.